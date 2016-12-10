

When the Settlements became a crown colony in 1867, they began issuing their own stamps, not least because they adopted a currency based on 96 cents to a silver dollar. Beginning on 1 September 1867, nine types in the existing stocks of Indian stamps were overprinted with a crown and a new value in cents. Then, stamps printed by De La Rue for the Settlements started arriving in December; they are notable for a prominent white frame around the profile of Victoria, inscribed “STRAITS SETTLEMENTS POSTAGE”. The set of nine values, 2c to 96c, appeared gradually, with the 30c value not being issued until 1872.