Here’s a fine photograph of Knaresborough Post Office in the United Kingdom taken by photographer Richard Turton.

Knaresborough /nɛərzbrə, -bərə/ is an historic market town, spa town and civil parish in the Borough of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England. Historically part of the West Riding of Yorkshire, it is located on the River Nidd, 4 miles (6.4 km) east from the centre of Harrogate.