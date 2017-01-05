We have recently acquired this attractive cover for our collection.

It is an airmail cover from Rødding in Denmark posted in 1938. As you can see in the extract below from Wikipedia the recent population was only a couple of thousand, so a small town of departure and a small place of arrival.

Note the addressee is named Trinder (a relation of the well-known philatelic bookseller?)

Rødding (German: Rödding) is a town with a population of 2,666 (1 January 2014 and a former municipality (Danish, kommune) in Vejen municipality in Region of Southern Denmark on the Jutland peninsula in south Denmark. The former Rødding municipality covered an area of 273 km², and had a total population of 10,915 (2005).

The cover bears an interesting range of cancels…