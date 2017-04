It is not often that one sees old covers from Mauritius, so we were pleased to acquire this one for our Archives.

It is inscribed with a possible conveyance by the “Cluny Castle” I knew of the Union ‘Castle’ ships but was keen to find an image of the vessel.

Here it is in all its glory:

Union-Castle Line 5,174 GRT passenger cargo ship SS Cluny Castle: built in Glasgow 1903, transferred to Bullard King & Co in 1925 and renamed Umkuzi, scrapped in 1938.