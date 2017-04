This issue of four charity stamps celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the “Mother and Child” Organization.

3pf + 2pf brown: Day Nursery

6pf + 4pf green: Mothers’ Help

12pf + 8pf carmine: Child Auscultation

15pf + 10pf purple: Mothers at Convalescent Home

The mind positively boggles at what this meant at this late stage of the War!

Designed by Axter-Heudtlass Photo.

Released March 2, 1944