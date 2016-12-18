This article was written by American philatelist C.C. Lance in 1938 and was originally titled “Railroad Stamps of Rhodesia”.

In any study of Railroad stamps, many unusual varieties are encountered, and investigation into their uses frequently develops interesting information. A large number of stamps exist, which are the issues of Government railways, but not of the respective Post Office Departments. These are consequently unlisted in the regular Postage Stamp catalogues, although they appear to have the status of either semi-postals or locals.

Many different stamps are used by the railways of various British colonies and dominions, some are used for parcel post, whilst others are for newspaper parcels exclusively. The designs in a number of instances include locomotives or trains, but the great majority have large numerals of value as the most prominent feature of their designs.

In Southern Rhodesia, the Post Office Department has facilities for Parcel Post matter as well as regular mail matter. The Rhodesia Railways also handled Parcel Post but such shipments are way-billed and not franked with any stamp. the mail and parcel stamp matter handled by the Post Office is, of course, franked with regular postage stamps of the country. The Rhodesia Railways, however, issue their own stamps for newspaper parcels, only; these stamps are used under regulations detailed below. One value , the 1d, is the only stamp, as the one penny rate covers the cost of such shipments, distance making no difference in this charge.

The Rhodesian Railways and their subsidiary line the Beira & Mashonaland Railways, as well as the motor road services of these railways, carry the newspaper parcels franked with the 1d Rhodesia Railways stamps. The territory served by these Railways consists of Southern Rhodesia, north and east of Bulawayo, and a part of Northern rhodesia. The Beira & Mashonaland Railways cross Southern Rhodesia and Mozambique Company, with a terminus at the port of Beira, this, of course, being in Portuguese territory. It is somewhat unusual for stamps of this character to be honoured in another country, as their use is generally confined to one country rather than in international service.

Both the Rhodesia Railways and the Beira and Mashonaland Railways are government owned and operated, and connect with other lines of the British African rail system as well as with foreign railways. At the south boundary of Congo, connection made with the Katanga Railway, and at Dondo, in Mozambique Company, the Beira & Mashonaland railways make connection with the Portuguese East African Railway. This is the railway which operates over the Lower Zambesi River Bridge, about 130 miles north of this junction, which has been pictured in both 1935 and 1937 on the stamps of the Mozambique Company.

The lines south of Bulawayo, Southern Rhodesia are under the administration of the South African Railways and harbours and service is provided between several British Colonies and the Dominion of South Africa.

The regulations covering the use of these stamps are as follows:

“Single newspapers enclosed in wrappers, open at both ends, are carried at one penny per copy, irrespective of distance, when franked by stamps, which can be obtained by application to the Chief Accountant, Bulawayo.”

Philatelic Database would like to thank Alan McGregor Stamps of South Africa for the kind use of their railway stamp images. It is much appreciated.