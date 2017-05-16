This issue celebrated the Birth Centenary of the writer Robert Musil.

Designed by S. Buchner. Engraved by A. Nefe.

Perf 14 x 13 1⁄2.

Released November 6, 1980.

Austrian novelist Robert Musil (1880-1942) was the author of Der Mann Eigenschaften (1930-43; English: The Man Without Qualities), an unfinished novel in three volumes. Its hero shares the author’s background of philosophical study and scientific and military training, and is preoccupied with the problems of the self viewed from a mystic but agnostic viewpoint.