King Edward’s accession in 1901 created a need for a new definitive series. Between 1902 and 1904 1,2,5 and 20 c. stamps were released.

They were in the De La Rue colonial keyplate design, showing the King’s profile, and printed on Crown CA paper. Between 1905 and 1907 these values were printed on Multiple Crown CA paper and 10, 25 and 50c. and 1, 2, and $5 values were added. Between 1908 and 1910 the colours of the 1,2, 5 and 35c. were altered, when single working plates replaced the earlier two-colour combinations.