Tolima is one of the 32 departments of Colombia, located in the Andean region, in the central west of the country.

The department of Tolima was created in 1861 from a part of what was previously Cundinamarca.

Occasionally stamps from these departments turn up in old collections.

Many of them are inexpensive and could well be the basis of a new area to collect.

There is much of interest amongst these issues…