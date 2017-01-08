Croat nationalists under Dr. Ante Pavelitch, were encouraged by Nazi Germany to establish a separate republic, ostensibly an independent state but under Nazi and Fascist control.

This definitive series , designed by O. Antonini and printed in photogravure at Zagreb, was issued in 1941-42.

The stamps feature views of Croatia.

Croatia maintained an uneasy independence until June 1945, when it re-absorbed into Yugoslavia.

The currency used during the independence was based on the kuna of 100 banicas.

