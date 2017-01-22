

The deadly fibrecap (Inocybe erubescens) is very poisonous, containing muscarine. The poison does not disappear even after scalding or drying. Quite soon after eating the mushroom signs of poisoning appear: nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abundant perspiration, flow of spit and tears, often narrowing of the pupils and vision disorders. First aid must certainly be given after the first poisoning symptoms, as later help need no longer save the affected person. In Western Europe the deadly fibrecap causes numerous poisonings every year, including deaths. When young, the mushroom has a white bell-shaped cap, but when it gets older it turns humped fibrous and yellowish brown of up to 10 cm and the stem 2.5 cm thick. The stem, which has no ring, stands 5 to 8 cm from the ground. The mushroom has an unpleasant taste and smell. Aging it turns brownish red, and even its name derives from it. It is found in parks and deciduous forests when the first pale red russulas spring up. People pick then there, believing that are they are russulas, but picking mushrooms in city parks should be avoided.

