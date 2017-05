These three charity stamps were issued for the Society for the Prevention of Tuberculosis.

They are as follows:

1c. (+ 1c) red

3c. (+ 3c.) sage-green

5c. (+5c.) slate-violet

NB. Remainders have cancellation “AMSTERDAM 31 JAN 07-10-12N” and are worth much less.

Designed by A.J. Derkinderen. Die engraved by H. Raeder. Typo.

Perf 12½

Released December 21, 1906