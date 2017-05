This attractive definitive set featured King Chulalongkorn (as did all issues during his reign from October 1, 1868 to October 23 1910). This is another example of a long reign in Thailand. Must be something in the water!

Typo. Printed by Giesecke & Devrient, Leipzig.

Perf 13 1/2 x 14.

released September, 1910