The V.R.I. (Victoria Regina Imperatrix) overprints were applied to a few stamps of the South African Republic (Transvaal) in 1900, during the Boer War of 1899-1902. They were used for only two weeks during the British occupation of Wolmaransstad.

When the Boers retreated they took with them the post office’s entire stock of stamps, and the only ones the British could obtain were those belonging to the firm of Thomas Leask and Co. These were requisitioned at face value, and the company overprinted them two at a time with movable rubber type set in a hansstamp. Various coloured inks were used, and two different types of overprint are known.

Stamps cancelled V.R.!. were used for only about a fortnight before the Boers captured the town.

These Wolmaransstad stamps have been extensively forged and genuine examples, especially on cover are exceedingly rare.